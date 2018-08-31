State player leaves Imphal

IMPHAL, Aug 30

Traditional Belt Wrestling player T Rishikanta from Heirok left Imphal today to participate in the “3rd World Nomad Games 2018” to be held at Cholpon-Ata-Kyrgyzstan from September 1 to 9.

All Manipur Traditional Belt Wrestling Association (AMTBWA) secretary Ch Ibohal Singh, president Th Norendro and coach Th Udoichand saw off the player at the Imphal International Airport and appreciated the monetary help extended by Minister Th Radheshyam Singh, SP, OC, SI (RO), CMO of Thoubal police, Thoubal district BJP president L Deben and general secretary (Org) L Megha.