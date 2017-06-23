State players amass medals at World Games

Imphal, Jun 22: State players who represented India in Jeet Kune Do amass 17 gold medals at the recently concluded Open World Games 2017 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The players, who brought home won 21 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals in total, along with the team officials were warmly greeted at the Imphal International Airport today and later felicitated in a reception ceremony.

List of players from the junior, sub-junior and senior levels who won gold medals (in alphabetical order):

Ch Ningthem; Jelina; Kabita Longjam; Keisham Lanchenba; Laishram Gitanjali; Lisham Sarju Chanu; Moiranghtem Linthoi Chanu; Moirangthem Malem-nganba; Nitish Oinam; N Robertson; Okram Rishi-kanta; P Joy; PD Shavei; Tennyson Arambam; Toijam Anjana Chanu; Victoroy Oinam and W Hamlet Meetei.

The Games, held from June 15 to 18, was organised by the Canada-based International Sports Council Inc and several other sports associations. It featured 43 different events in the four-day sports extravaganza.