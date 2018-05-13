State players bagged 2 silver and one bronze medals

IMPHAL, May 12: State team bagged 2 silver and one bronze medals in the 1st World Mix Boxing Championship which was held at Luxmi Devi Engineering and Technology College, Chikani Alwar, Rajasthan from May 4 to 5.

Mairenjam Manao took silver in the 48-50 Kg sub-junior (14-15 years) category while K Bobocha Sharma finished with bronze medal in the 48-50 Kg junior (16-18 years) category. Waikhom Prasanta Singh also took silver in the 67-70 Kg (19 years) category.