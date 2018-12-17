State policy for kids mooted

IMPHAL, Dec 16 : MANITRON & MANIDCO Chairman Dr Radheshyam Yumnam has mooted the idea of framing an appropriate State policy for protecting children from abuse and neglect, apart from strengthening the existing laws.

He was speaking as the chief guest during the inaugural function of the XXII (Manipur Paediatrics Conference) MANIPEDICON 2018 which was organized by Paediatric Association of Manipur (PAM) under the theme ‘Child Abuse and Neglect : Our responsibilities’ at JNIMS auditorium today.

Radheshyam, who was a medical practitioner at one point of time, went on to assure that he will discuss the matter of framing the said policy and strengthening laws, with the Chief Minister as well as the Health and Law Minister.

Saying that children are the pillars of the society and abusing and neglecting children amounts to abusing the Nation’s future, the MANIDCO & MANITRON Chairman further called for collective effort from every section of the society to ensure that children are well protected and brought up/nurtured with all the basic requirements.

He said that abuse and neglect of children has become a global issue while pointing out that inequality, unemployment, poor economy, non compliance to cultural norms among other factors have led to the abuse and neglect of children under one circumstance or the other.

Lauding PAM for choosing a topic which is pertinent to the society, and concentrating on the said issue in its annual conference, he observed that the deliberations on the topic in the annual conference of PAM will give immense benefits to the paediatrics and the society as a whole.

Delivering the presidential speech at the function, PAM president Dr Kh Ratankumar Singh said that he is optimistic about the future of child health care in the State.

He asserted that the health status of children in the State is relatively better compared to other parts of India while highlighting that the State’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) is 22 percent compared to the National average of 42 percent.

The percentage of exclusive breast feeding upto six months in the State is 73.9 percent which is comparatively higher than that of the National average of 54 percent.

The State’s high literacy rate of women, which stands at 80 percent, may have contributed to the decrease in IMR, compliance to breast-feeding and good baby care in the State.

However, the institutional delivery of children, which stands at 69 percent in the State, needs to be increased to achieve better IMR, Ratankumar further opined.

Emphasizing on the linkage between childhood life and many of the common illness/ailments prevailing in the society, such as diabetes, he said that there is an urgent need to introspect into the manner/ways people are nurtured/brought up in their childhood days.

He then stated that it is high time for all in the society to recognize the illness prevalent in the society, more particularly the acute illness, apart from the issues of children abuse and neglect and ponder on how to prevent such ills.

Noting that providing stress free life to children is another important area in addressing the issue of child abuse and neglect, Ratankumar also underscored the importance of sincere efforts and execution of appropriate initiatives in line with the issue. The function was also attended by JNIMS Director Professor Th Bhimo Singh, RIMS Director Professor A Shanta Singh and Central IAP Executive Member Dr Shyamkumar Laishram as the guests of honour.