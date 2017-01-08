State Polo tournament KRYPSA-A, Chingkheihunba, Nambul Mapal, MPSC-B enter QFs

IMPHAL, Jan 7: KRYPSA-A, Chingkheihunba Polo Club, Nambul Mapal PC, MPSC-B entered the quarter finals of the ongoing 33rd men’s and 12th women’s State Polo tournament organised by All Manipur Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung.

KRYPSA-A thrashed KM Rising Polo Club-C by 7-1 to enter the quarter final.

Dollar (one in the first and two in the 3rd chukker), Alex (one in 2nd chukker and two in 3rd chukker), and Deepak (4th chukker) scored for KRYPSA-A while the lone goal for KMRPC was netted by K Lamyanba in the second chukker.

Chingkheihunba PC edged past Thangmeiband PC 3-2 to enter the quarter final.

Paikhomba of CPC and Rishikumar of Thangmeiband PC scored a goal each in the first chukker. P Premjit handed Thangmeiband a lead in the second chukker which was equalised by Bronson of CPC in the third chukker.

As none of the teams could make any breakthrough during normal time, extra chukker was added to decide the winner. Suraj of CPC scored the winner in the extra chukker.

In another match, Nambul Mapal PC overcame Tekcham PC by a narrow 6-5 margin.

S Ranjit and M Ooper scored a goal each for Tekcham PC in the first chukker. Nambul Mapal could only score one in the first chukker through Tarun.

In the second chukker, L Tarun and Ak Ibomcha scored a brace each for Nambul Mapal PC while Ooper struck his second in the same chukker.

Kh Tombi and M Ooper of Tekcham PC scored a goal each to level the score in the third chukker. The two sides were tied 5-5 at the end of the normal time.

L Tarun hit another goal to seal the victory of Nambul Mapal PC in the extra chukker.

In another match, KM Riding School-A drubbed Ipudhou Marjing PC-B by a whopping margin of 17 goals to one.

Th Mocha, L Rohit, Jemson, Anish, L Rohit and Chaoba found their names in the scoresheet of KM Riding School-A while the lone goal for IMPC was netted by Premananda in the second chukker.

Another match also saw MPSC-B thrashing Khurai Polo Club 7-2.

Pradeepkumar, I Khaba and Suresh scored the winning goals for MPSC-B while Ranjan and Nanao scored a goal each for KPC.