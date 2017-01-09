State Polo tournament Marjing-A, MPSC-A, Thoubal cruise into QFs

IMPHAL, Jan 8: Ibudhou Marjing Khubam Kanba Lup (IMKKL)-A, MPSC-A and Thoubal District Polo Association cruised into the quarter finals of the ongoing 33rd men’s and 12th women’s State Polo tournament organised by All Manipur Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung after beating their respective rivals today.

In the first encounter today, Ibudhou Marjing Khubam Kanba Lup (IMKKL)-A came from behind to notch a 7-5 victory over MPSC-C.

Viking and Abungcha struck a goal each in the first chukker to hand the leads to MPSC-C. Vivekenanda added another goal to the account of MPSC in the second chukker while Thomson of IMKKL-A scored one in the same chukker.

Abungcha of MPSC hit a brace in the third chukker. In the same chukker, Thomson and Roger hit a goal each for IMKKL-A thus making the score 5-3 in favour of MPSC-C.

However, steady IMKKL bounced back with full vigour in the last chukker, and Thomson and Roger took turn to score a goal each while Roshan grabbed a brace to overturn the scoreline.

Another match today saw MPSC-A beating K&M Riding School by a margin of five goals to two.

Abung Khuman, Jawan and Bimol scored a goal each for MPSC-A in the first chukker while Chaoba netted one for K&M Riding School in the opening chukker. Bimol of MPSC and Rohit of K&M Riding School scored a goal each in the second chukker.

Even none of the teams could score a goal in the third chukker, Bimol added another goal to the account of MPSC-A in the last chukker to wrap the match in their favour.

The last one-way traffic match saw Thoubal District Polo Association overwhelming Khurai Polo Club by a convincing margin of 12 goals to two.

The Thoubal side took the lead through an own goal by Shilanand of KPC in the first chukker. Manihar and Kakeshwor of TDPC added a goal each to their account while Mocha of KPC netted one in the same chukker.

In the second chukker, Manihar of TDPC hit his second goal while Doren, Shamajit hit a goal each while Girimohan grabbed a treble for TDPC in the third chukker.

Kakeshwor struck twice and Shamajit added another goal in the account of TDPC in the last chukker while Nongpoknganba scored one for KPC in the last chukker.