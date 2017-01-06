State Polo tournament Wins for KPC-A, MPSC-C, Nambul Mapal

IMPHAL, Jan 5: Khurai Polo Club (KPC) -A, MPSC-C, Nambul Mapal Polo Club registered wins against their respective opponents in the ongoing 33rd men’s and 12th women’s State Polo tournament organised by All Manipur Polo Association began today at Mapal Kangjeibung.

In today’s first match, Khurai Polo Club downed X Polo Club-B by a margin of four goals to two.

K Romita opened the account for KPC in the first chukker which was cancelled out by Bisheswar of X PC in the same chukker.

X PC took the lead in the second chukker as Bisheswar struck his second goal. The scored was levelled by Th Inaotomba of KPC in the third chukker.

Th Inaotomba and K Romita took turn to score a goal each for KPC to seal the team’s victory.

The second match today saw MPSC-C thrashing Kangleipak Polo Star 8-1.

The goals for MPSC-C were scored by Kh Dina (first chukker), Th Romen (one in the first chukker and two in the second chukker), S Viking (two in the third chukker and one in the last chukker) and S Abungcha (last chukker). The consolation for Kangleipak Polo Star was netted by Ksh Naobi in the third chukker.

In the evenly contested third match of the day, Nambul Mapal Polo Club notched a 5-3 victory over KM Riding Polo Club-B.

It was a cagey start for the teams and none of them could make any breakthrough in the first chukker.

Abungcha and Ratan scored a goal each for Nambul Mapan PC in the second chukker while Johny scored one for KMRPC in the same chukker.

TK Meitei and Ibomcha contributed one goal each to Nambul Mapan in the third chukker while Thouba scored one for KMRPC in the same chukker.

A Abung sealed the victory of Nambul Mapan as he netted one in the last chukker. KMRPC reduced the margin through Sunil in the last chukker.