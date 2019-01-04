State readies to roll out red carpet for PM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Whereas the State Government has made all preparations to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full honour tomorrow, four MI-17 helicopters arrived at Imphal airport today.

While tight security measures have been put in place throughout Imphal city in view of the Prime Minister’s visit who would land at Imphal airport in a special aircraft at around noon, Government departments have erected decorative makeshift gates at different points of the capital city’s major roads.

The Prime Minister will be accorded a warm reception at Imphal airport by Chief Minister N Biren and his Cabinet colleagues. From the airport, Narendra Modi will go to Hapta Kangjeibung directly either by road or in a helicopter.

Apart from four MI-17 helicopters, two Mercedes Benz cars and a jammer vehicle too have reached Imphal.

The Prime Minister will address a public rally at Hapta Kangjeibung where he is set to inaugurate eight projects and lay foundation stones of four new projects.

On the other hand, Transport Commissioner M Lakshmikumar has issued an order threatening that strict actions would be initiated if passenger buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, Tata Magic vans and Winger vans do not ply as usual on their respective routes tomorrow amidst the total shutdown called by several UG groups.

The State Government issued another order yesterday which directed employees of Government offices located at Imphal area to attend the public function which would be addressed by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate ICP Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage, FCI godown Sawombung, buffer water reservoir (Shirui village), improvement and upgradation of water supply for Churachandpur zone-3, Eco-Tourism Complex (Thangal Surung), Integrated Tourist Destination (Tupul) and Water Supply Scheme (JNV, Lambui).

He will also lay foundation stones for Dhanamanjuri University infrastructure development, flood lighting of Khuman Lampak Main Stadium and Hockey Stadium and football astro-turf ground at Langjing Achouba.

Meanwhile, necessary arrangements have been made to avoid traffic problems during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Speaking to media persons at the conference hall of Imphal East SP this afternoon, SP (Traffic) Khoisnam Sarma said that people who come in private vehicles to attend the public rally scheduled at Hapta Kangjeibung may bring their vehicles up to Thumbuthong, Andro Parking and Raja Dumbra School.

He also appealed to all the people who would attend the public rally to reach Hapta Kangjeibung one hour ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival there.

No one would be allowed to bring in any type of bags, sacks, bottles, cans, placards, badges, festoons, posters, banners, black scarfs, explosive materials and intoxicating substances, Sarma said.

He further appealed to all the people not to leave Hapta Kangjeibung before the Prime Minister goes away.

Notably, Narendra Modi will leave Imphal for Silchar after addressing the public rally.