State ready for 1st NE Olympic

Imphal, Oct 21 (DIPR)

Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam, who is also the president of Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) today officially announced that the 1st North East Olympic Games, 2018 will be held at Imphal from October 24 to October 28, 2018.

Announcing this before media persons at the office of MOA, the Minister said that the games, the first of its kind, will witness competition in twelve different disciplines – Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Football, Judo, Karate-Do, Shooting, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Weightlifting and Wushu. He said that international as well as National sportspersons from all the eight States of North East will participate in the ensuing North East Olympic Games.

The Games is being organized by the Manipur Olympic Association under the aegis of the North East Olympic Association.

Around two thousand sportspersons, along with technical team members and officials will take part in the Games. GA Sanatomba Sharma will be the chef-de-mission for the 1st North East Olympic Games, 2018, Imphal. The events will be held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, and also at Eastern Ground and DM College Indoor Stadium for football and badminton.

Th Radheshyam, the Chairman of the organizing committee of the 1st North East Olympic Games, 2018, Imphal, stated that Chief Minister N Biren Singh is the Chief Patron of the organising commitee while the Council of Ministers will be the patrons.

He added that the committee has eleven separate sub-committees for carrying out specific duties and tasks to successfully execute the event. The Sub-Committee consists of – games technical conduct committee, reception, accreditation, ceremonial, accommodation, catering, transportation, publicity, souvenir, medical and security committees respectively.

The Minister said that the technical experts for certain discipline of the event will be engaged from both outside and inside the State, with focus on the North East region.

He said that the twelve disciplines for the North East Olympic Games have been decided to ensure maximum participation of teams. He said that best efforts will be put in by the Organizing Committee to make the event a grand success which is being organized for the first time in the State.

Seeking full support of the people, he urged all to extend their cooperation towards the people coming from different parts of the North East Region for participation in the North East Olympic Games. He also urged all the civil societies and organizations to refrain from any form of agitation during the North East Olympic Games. He said that the event is an opportunity to boost sports tourism of Manipur.

The Minister also launched the official website of the 1st North East Olympic Games, 2018 – www.northeastolympic.com. Introducing the salient features of the website, he said that the page has the facility of online registration for the players and officials, online accreditation, regular update of results of the events from the venues and attempt for live streaming of the historic moments of the Games.

The press conference was also attended by the members of MOA and the members of the Organizing Committee.