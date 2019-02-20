State says no to unlicensed weigh bridges

Imphal, Feb 19 (DIPR)

All privately owned weigh bridges operating without prior permission/license from the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution would be banned with immediate effect, stated CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam.

He was speaking at a press conference held today at his office in connection with the recent reports of a weigh bridge run by a private organization, Highway Truck Owners Welfare Organisation (HITOWO) at Gularthol, Jiribam district without obtaining necessary permission from the CAF&PD Department.

The CAF&PD Department has decided to prohibit such illegal operation after consultation with other related departments of the State Government and a notice has also been issued to the authorities concerned including the SP and DC of the district, he added.

The Minister also said that any individual or entity desirous of operating weighbridge should obtain proper clearance from the concerned department as per rules of business otherwise he will be liable for penalty under the relevant provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

Such prohibitory actions are needed because a lot of irregularities are prevalent amongst the transporters and the public, he said. Secretary CAF&PD T Ranjit and Joint Secretary Ranjan Yumnam also attended the press meet.