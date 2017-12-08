State seeks Rs 27,000 Cr aid

IMPHAL, Dec 7: The State Government has asked the Central Government to give a special financial support of Rs 27,000 crore in order to take up new projects and schemes in the State during the next five years.

Meanwhile, the Finance Department issued an order yesterday whereby State Government employees have been allowed to draw salaries and allowances for the month of December starting from December 18 in view of the Christmas festival.

A well placed source informed that Chief Minister N Biren wrote to Union Finance Arun Jaitley a few days back seeking special financial support of Rs 27,000 crore at the rate of around Rs 5500 crore per year for five years.

If the Central Government sanctions the said amount, the State Government would have little difficulties in taking up different projects and schemes. Moreover, it would be a big help to the State Government to implement the 7th Pay.

However, there has been no response to the Chief Minister’s letter so far.

The State Government will also have the financial capacity to take up its ambitious projects of making potable water accessible to every household of the State and provide job to one member of each family by 2012, said the source.

The State Government has been working to formulate a new policy for the eight lakh unemployed people who have been registered in employment exchanges.

Earlier, States’ Central tax share was released on the first day of every month but the tax share has been released on the 15th of every month since August this year. Even though the shift caused certain inconveniences to the State Government, it is now able to cope with the shift.

With regard to implementation of the 7th Pay, Finance Department had held a joint meeting with different departments. Moreover, due information has been sought from grant-in-aid bodies and corporations regarding the same matter, said the source.

Presently, the State Government spends around Rs 410 crore per month in paying salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners. Moreover, the Government has been bearing an extra burden of Rs 50 crore which is expended in paying salaries to employees recruited anew by the previous Government, added the source.