State Senior Basketball Championship to begin on Nov 11

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 8 : Manipur Basketball Association is set to organise the 22nd edition of State Senior Basketball Championship 2018 from November 22 onwards featuring a total of 10 teams at Brahmapur Nahabam Basketball Court.

The ten teams are clustered into two groups and two best teams from each group will advance into the semi-finals.

Teams drawn in the Group A are YPHU, Lalambung Makhong; Youth Club, Uripok; Ideal Club, Tera; Model Club, Chingamakha; CYLC, Chingamathak while St Anthony SC; WUYC, Angom Leikai; YOSC, Khurai Konsam Leikai; ESU, Wangkhei Palace Compound and Lamka Hooper, Churachandpur are clustered together in Group B.

The match schedules of the championship is given below.

Date Time Match Gr.

11-11-18 6.30 am CYLC Vs Youth Club A

7.30 am Lamka Hooper Vs WUYC B

1.30 pm Model Club Vs Ideal Club A

2.30 pm ESU Vs YOSC B

12-11-18 6.30 am Model Club Vs YPHU A

7.30 am YOSC Vs WUYC B

1.30 pm Ideal Club Vs Youth Club A

2.30 pm ESU Vs St. Anthony SC B

13-11-18 6.30 am Ideal Club Vs CYLC A

7.30 am YOSC Vs Lamka Hooper B

1.30 pm Youth Club Vs YPHU A

2.30 pm WUYC Vs St. Anthony SC B

14-11-18 6.30 am Model Club Vs Youth Club A

7.30 am WUYC Vs ESU B

1.30 pm YPHU Vs CYLC A

2.30 pm St. Anthony SC Vs Lamka Hooper B

15-11-18 6.30 am YPHU Vs Ideal Club A

7.30 am St. Anthony SC Vs YOSC B

1.30 pm CYLC Vs Model Club A

2.30 pm Lamka Hooper Vs ESU B

SEMI FINAL

16-11-18 6.30 am Winner-A Vs Runner-B X

7.30 am Winner-B Vs Runner-A Y

FINAL

18-11-18 2.30 pm Winner-X Vs Winner-Y