By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 4: In line with the decision taken by the Centre to slash the prices of petrol and diesel and the call to the State Governments to do the needful with its share of Value Added Tax, the State Government has today slashed the VAT on petrol from 25 pc to 21.2 pc and VAT on diesel from 14.5 pc to 10.6 pc. The new price of petrol and diesel will be effective from tomorrow.