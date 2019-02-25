State stand on ST demand : DESAM to pol parties

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 24: While conveying that they would take part in the mass rally scheduled on March 4, DESAM has urged all political parties in the State to state their positions on the demand for enlisting Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.

Notably, STDCM is organising a mass rally on March 4 from THAU Ground to Hapta Kangjeibung in pursuit of the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list.

Speaking to media persons at their Sagolband Moirang Leirak office today, DESAM vice-president Nameirakpam Edison said that the socio-economic condition of Meitei/Meetei community has been growing from bad to worse.

The community needs a Constitutional safeguard to protect themselves and such a safeguard can be achieved only through enlistment in the ST category, he said.

Edison appealed to students of all educational institutes to take part in the mass rally.

Saying that most political parties in the State seem to be staying aloof from the demand of enlisting Meetei/Meitei in ST category, Edison urged the political parties to state their positions publicly on the demand.

The STDCM has been demanding the State Government to send a recommendation to the Centre to include the Meiteis in the ST list.