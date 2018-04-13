State strength lifter bag 5 golds and 1 silver

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 12: Thoudam Bidyarani, Laishram Pushparani and Laimayum Pushparani Devi together claimed 5 golds and 1 silver for India in a recently concluded International Strength Lifting Champion-ship which was held at Bali, Indonesia from April 7 to 10.

Bidyarani (52 kg) bagged two gold medals lifting a total of 317.5 kg in Strength Lifting and 95 kg in Incline Bench Press.

Laishram Pushparani (72 kg) also fetched 2 gold medals by lifting a total of 450 kg in Strength Lifting and 135 kg in Incline Bench Press, setting a new international record. Laimayum Pushparani (+80 kg) won 1 gold and 1 silver with a lift of 317.5 kg in Strength Lifting and 75 kg in Incline Bench Press.