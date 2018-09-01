State Sub-Jr Women’s boxing team leave Imphal

IMPHAL, Aug 31 : A 15 member boxing team selected by Manipur Amateur Boxing Association (MABA), who will represent Manipur in the upcoming 1st Sub Junior Women’s National Boxing Championship to be held from September 2 to 7 under the aegis of Boxing Federation of India have left Imphal today for the championship venue, Nagpur, Maharashtra today.

The players who will represent Manipur in the said championship are Laishram Priety Devi (36 kg), Yumnam Venika Devi Chanu (38 kg), Tongbram Sophiya Chanu (40 kg), Thiyam Apsara (42 Kg), Ningthoujam Kalpana (44 kg), Bidya Maishnam (46 kg), Huidrom Grivia Devi (48 kg), Wangjam Ethoibi Devi (50 kg), Elangbam Thoithoi (52 kg), Thongam Kunjarani Devi (54 kg), Laishram Sushmita (57 kg) and Ksetrimayum Silky Devi (60 kg). The officials who are leading the team are Ksh Sarat as team manager and M Shyamchandra Singh and N Chitaranjan Singh as Coaches.