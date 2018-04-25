State Sub-Jr and Youth Basketball C’ship to start from May 14

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 24 : Manipur Basketball Association will be organising Manipur State Sub-Junior and Youth Bask-etball Championship 2018 for Boys and Girls from May 14 at Model Club Basketball Court, Chingamakha.

A press release issued by the association invited all affiliated units to take part in the said championship.

Boys and girls who are born on or after January 1, 2005 may participate in the sub-junior competition while those who are born on or after January 1, 2002 may take part in the youth competition.

Age verification will be conducted at Dharmalaya Hall, Nahabam, Imphal East on May 12 and 13 from 7 am onwards. Intending participants are informed to come along with original Aadhar card while reporting for the medical check-up. The last date of submission of entries will be May 10.