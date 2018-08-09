State sub-junior boys’ team announced

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 8 : The All Manipur Football Association has released names of the players who will represent Manipur in the North East qualifying round for the Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship to be held in Mizoram from August 20 to 25.

The names of the player selected after thorough trial cum coaching camp are:

Goalkeepers: Ng Yaiphaba (IWDFA) and Kh Wangamba (IWDFA) .

Defenders: A Lamnganba Singh (DSA Kak), O Abinash (DSA, Bpr), L Kenedy (DSA, Bpr), K Alex Lamkang (DSA, Cdl), I Arunkumar Singh (IWDFA), L Dhakeshor (IWDFA) and Sh Suraj (IEDFA).

Midfielders: Joykishan and Md Sakir of DSA Bpr; Kenphashah and TS Thumson of DSA Chandel; Michael Kipgen of IWDFA: and RK Dhanaraj and Ph Mahesh of IEDFA.

Forwards: K Monex of IWDFA; Y Monis, Ph Subhash and Y Waris of IEDFA.

The selected players should report to the coach and team manager at 7 am on August 9 at Artificial Turf ground for further training, said a statement issued by AMFA.