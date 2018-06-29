State Sub-Junior girls football team leave Imphal

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Jun 28 : The sub-junior girls football team who will represent Manipur in the Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship 2018-19 have left Imphal for Cuttack, Odisha today.

The name of the players who left Imphal for the championship are as follows.

Goalkeepers: Rabina Thoudam (IEDFA), K Thoibi Devi (DSA, Bpr) and K Sangbanabi Devi (DSA, Kak).

Defenders : Ng Pinku Devi, N Gitanjali and Vunglawmching of IEDFA; N Sandhyarani and N Sana of IWDFA.

Mid-fielders: Th Martina, Kimnungsang Vaiphei and M Jeena of IEDFA; L Babina,Th Kritina and L Bibicha of IWDFA and U Luxmi of DSA, Kakching.

Forwards: Lhingneilam Kipgen and Kh Nirmala of IEDFA; P Mira of DSA, Kakching; and S Lynda Kom and H Silky of IWDFA.