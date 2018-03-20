State Taekwondo team leave Imphal

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 19 : All Manipur Taekwondo Association today flagged off the State taekwondo players and officials who will participate in the 34th National Sub-Junior Kyorugi and 8th Poomsae Taekwondo Championship to be held at Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium, Pune from March 22 to 25 under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India.

Th Bhagyashree (22 kg), L Eleevia Devi (24 kg), Th Jayajecy (26 kg), N Sania Devi (28 kg), N Saina Devi (30 kg), N Rosy (34 kg), Manda Yaikhom (37 kg), Martina Wahengbam (40 kg) and S Charlie Devi (45 kg) are in the girls’ team led by W Romabai Devi and Y Shantibala Devi as manager and coach respectively while L Rohit Meitei (20 kg), S Tondonba Singh (U-23 kg), RK Liokanta (23 kg), Kh Sanatomba Singh (26 kg), A Prithiviraj (28 kg), S Rickyson Singh (30 kg), L Ranson Meitei (33 kg), K Uttam Meitei (37 kg), Kh Robert Singh (40 kg), Jackson Yensenbam (42) and T Khagemba Meitei (48 kg) are the boys team led by N Singhajit and Sh Rojesh Singh as manager and coach respectively.

Linthoi Potshangbam, Martina Wahengbam, N Rosy Chanu, A Prithiviraj, RK Liokanta Singh and Sh Pariton Meitei are in the sub-junior Poomsae team led by S Premjit and Sh Rojesh as manager and team coach.