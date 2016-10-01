State team retain 3rd Federation Cup Wushu trophy

IMPHAL, Sep 30: With 12 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 3 bronze medals in the 3rd Federation Cup Wushu championship which concluded today at Panjabi University, Manipur State senior team retained the overall team champion trophy. Medal winners in Taolu included S Marshal, N Dev, G Subhson, K Malemnganba, Ch Gyaneshwor, Y Ananda, N Pushpa, A Sanathoibi, T Arita, K Malemnganba, A Sanathoibi. In Sanshou, Kh Nandarani, N Chaoba Devi, H Sangita, M Mamtaj, K Romila, M Kishan, Sh Bobocha and Vicky Rai won medals for the State team.