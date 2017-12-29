State team trial selection for BC Roy Trophy to be conducted today

IMPHAL, Dec 28 : The All Manipur Football Association, AMFA has called 45 probable players from across the State to attend the trial cum coaching programme for the preparation and selection of the State Junior Football Team to participate in the upcoming Jr National Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy 2017-18 (Tier II) to be held in Himachal Pradesh from January 27 to February 5.

The names of the junior players being called for the trial cum coaching programme are:

Goalkeeper:

Ksh Chitaranjan (DSA, KAK), O Surash Singh (DFA, Tbl), H Arjun Singh (DSA, BPR) and M Surjakanta (IEDFA).

Defender:

N Kishan Singh (DSA KAK), M Abash (DSA, KAK), H Rishiraj (DSA, KAK), P Samson Singh (DSA, BPR), P Jetlee Singh (DSA, BPR), H Robertson Singh (DSA, BPR), L Thoiba Singh (DFA, Thoubal), Md Anawash (DFA, Thoubal), Kh Hemba Singh (DFA, Thoubal), H Thoungamba (IEDFA), Md Habeed Ahamad (IEDFA), L Langamba Meitei (IEDFA), Th Dipak (IWDFA) and Th Loyangamba (IWDFA).

Mid-fielder:

Kh Priyo Singh (DSA, KAK), C Michael Singh (DSA, KAK), N Suraj (DSA, KAK), M Lemba Singh (DSA, BPR), N Maipak Singh (DSA, BPR), P Rohit Singh (DSA, BPR), N Bikram Singh (DFA Thoubal), S Sanamacha Singh (DFA Thoubal), S Yoihenba Singh (DFA Thoubal), Md Arshad (IEDFA), Ch Jackson Singh (IEDFA), P Shahil (IEDFA), Y Sanajaoba (IEDFA), Ng Pacha Singh (IWDFA), A Khangemba Singh (IWDFA), M Sanathoi Sharma (IWDFA), Kh Bidondata Singh (IWDFA), S Yaiphaba Singh (IWDFA).

Forward:

W Tajkumar (DSA, KAK), W Sadananda (DSA, KAK), Kh Sunil (DSA, BPR), M Jetlee (DSA Bishnupur), M Robinson (IEDFA), K Angelo (IWDFA), N Suraj (IWFDA), S Dhanabir (DFA- TBL) and K Juremba (DFA, TBL).

The players mentioned in the list are required to report to manager, Md Jane Khan and coach, M Deven at the Artificial Turf Ground at 1.30 pm on December 29 along with respective sports kits, said a press release issued by AMFA.