State to go to polls on April 11, 18

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 10: As announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the State would go to the 17th Lok Sabha polls on April 11 and April 18.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into effect immediately throughout the country.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur has directed all intending candidates, political parties, State and Union Governments to strictly comply with the model code of conduct with immediate effect till the election process is over.

Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency would go to polls on April 11 while Lok Sabha election in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency has been scheduled on April 18.

The last dates for submission of nomination papers are March 25 for Outer Manipur PC and March 26 for Inner Manipur PC.

Due election notification for Outer Manipur PC and Inner Manipur PC would be issued on March 18 and March 19.

Scrutiny of nomination papers would be done on March 26 and March 27 for Outer Manipur PC and Inner Manipur PC respectively.

Last dates for withdrawal of nomination papers for Outer Manipur PC and Inner Manipur PC are March 28 and March 29 respectively.

Counting of votes will be done on May 23 and May 27 has been fixed for completion of the entire election process.

Meanwhile, security agencies have started removing posters and hoardings which highlight achievements of the Government or any political party.

These posters and hoardings are being removed as the model code of conduct has come into effect.

Speaking to media persons at his Lamphelpat office this evening, CEO PK Singh said that the Union Government would soon send 30 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) to the State and they would be deployed for area domination. 70 other companies of CPMF would be sent ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The CEO said that a joint meeting would be held next week with top officials of Assam Rifles and paramilitary forces posted in the State to discuss security aspect of the Lok Sabha election.

The meeting would also discuss all necessary security measures including sealing of inter-State and international boundaries so that the election can be held smoothly in a free and fair manner, PK Singh said.

As the model code of conduct has come into force, deletion of names and rectification of details listed in the electoral roll would be stopped but insertion of names of new voters who have attained years of age would continue till nine days are left to the last dates for withdrawal of nomination papers. As such, there is still time for registration of young voters, he said.

Cadres of SoO groups would be given voting opportunity inside their designated camps through postal ballots. District Election Officers have been instructed to assist 7380 persons with disabilities enrolled in the State’s voter list at the time of casting votes.

Adequate number of EVMs has been procured and first round of checking has been already completed.

There would be 2862 polling stations in total and VVPAT machines would be used at all these polling stations, informed the CEO.

There would be one model polling station each and two polling stations each exclusively manned by women officials in all the 60 Assembly segments of the State. These polling stations have been identified, he said.

The polling stations have been categorised into two groups––critical and vulnerable–– as per an instruction of ECI.

Critical polling stations are those polling stations where polling percentage recorded in the earlier election was over 90 per cent and a candidate secured more than 75 per cent of the total votes polled.

There are 283 such critical polling stations and 225 vulnerable polling stations in the State. The others are normal polling stations, the CEO elaborated.

These critical and vulnerable polling stations would be guarded by paramilitary forces and micro observers would be deputed to these polling stations.

As such, five officials would be deputed at every polling station.

Appealing to the media fraternity to take pro-active roles in ensuring free and fair election, the CEO said that extra attention would be given to paid news. District level committtees have been already constituted and activated to monitor publication of paid news items.

On being enquired about the recent uproar at Jiribam over enrolment of a large number of suspected Bengali Muslims in the State’s electoral roll, the CEO said that application by youngsters aged 18/19 years for enlistment in the electoral roll is something normal but application by people aged 25 years or above is something which demands stringent scrutiny.

All EROs have been instructed to check all such applications stringently, if there is any, he said.

Where and in which State they were first enrolled in the voters’ list would be checked first. Based on the findings of this investigation, genuine voters would be allowed to enrol in the voters’ list and others would be rejected, PK Singh added. Meanwhile, the office of the CEO has convened a meeting of all political parties at 4 pm tomorrow.