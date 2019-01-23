State to host world bamboo workshop

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 22 : For the first time in the country, Imphal will host the 3rd World Bamboo Workshop 2019 from February 4 to 8 at the City Convention Centre.

The first World Bamboo Workshop was held at Veracruz, Mexico in 2017 and the second edition was held last year at Lima, Peru.

Notably, Nirmala Chongtham, a native of the State has been working as Bamboo Ambassador at the World Bamboo Organisation (WBO).

It is the combined efforts of the State Government and Nirmala Chongtham that the State has been given the privilege of hosting the third edition of the World Bamboo Workshop, informed a source.

Chief Minister N Biren would open the workshop on February 4 and it has been confirmed that bamboo experts from as many as 33 countries including France, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, USA and Colombia will attend.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister’s Office has been communicating with officials concerned to invite one or two of either the Union Minister of Industries, Union Agriculture Minister or Union Environment and Forest Minister.

A State level committee headed by the Chief Minister as chairman has been looking after all preparations of the workshop and the committee has already held a couple of meetings so as to ensure that the workshop turns out to be a grand success.

Altogether 70 local artisans would be selected for the workshop and they would be given training on different utilities of bamboo and treatment of bamboo products, said the source.

Around 25 stalls of India and foreign countries would be opened at the City Convention Centre during the workshop. Moreover, five stalls which would exhibit handloom and handicraft products of the State would be opened at Hapta Kangjeibung.

The WBO has been working to open five permanent bamboo pavilions in the State with the help of local artisans, said th source.

The sites proposed for the permanent bamboo pavilions are Hapta Kangjeibung, Hotel Imphal, Khumji (Noney district), Leishang (Churachandpur district) and Marjing (Imphal East).

Meanwhile, it is reported that the State Government has been working on a draft bamboo policy.