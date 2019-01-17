State to oppose CAB until an exemption clause is inserted : CM

Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Jan 16 : Chief Minister N Biren has categorically stated that the State Government will oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 until and unless a clause for exemption of Manipur and protection of the indigenous people of the State is inserted in the said Bill.

The Chief Minister declared the State Government’s stand while responding to a question raised by The Sangai Express regarding exact response given by the Central Government to the State Government delegates led by the Chief Minister himself.

Notably, N Biren and his team met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi very recently.

Biren conveyed that the State Government demanded the Centre to first consider the protection of the smaller indigenous communities residing in the State and North East if the Bill is to be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The State Government also exerted strong pressure on the Centre to first insert a clause for exemption of Manipur and North East in the Bill and for protection of the indigenous people of the State and the region as a whole, he said while reminding that the State Government also urged Central Government to see that the Manipur People Bill, 2018 is given Presidential assent.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister today visited Chandel district headquarters and inaugurated the newly constructed women’s market.

It was his third visit to the district headquarters as Chief Minister and his first visit to any hill district headquarters this year.

At a function organised by Chandel District Administration at Japhou Bazar, N Biren Singh also inaugurated other projects like drinking water revival scheme, boys’ hostel of Maha Union Higher Secondary School and boys’ hostel of Larong High School apart from laying foundation stones for upgradation of Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and transit accommodations for doctors and teachers.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced that as a part of the Go to Village Mission, ‘Go to School’ would be launched soon to provide better and quality education in the State. He mentioned that one school in each Assembly Constituency would be identified for the mission to provide quality education to students.

Stating that the present Government has introduced various people oriented schemes such as CMHT, Go to Village, CMST etc, Biren stated that his Government’s mission is to eradicate poverty from the State and uplift the lives of the people.

He said that ‘Go to Hills’ mission was initiated so as to make up the trust deficit and bridge the gap between the hills and valley.

In order to bring inclusive development in the State, the State Government had urged the Centre to introduce a topographical need based budget for Manipur. Subsequently, the Hill Area Development Fund has been introduced by the Centre for development of hill areas of the country, he added. Out of 82 districts identified for development of hill districts in the country, Tamenglong district was selected and a sum of Rs 90 crore has been sanctioned for development of the district.

The Chief Minister said that six small islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to be named after six freedom fighters of Manipur including two Nagas, who were exiled there after Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

He said that 16 State natives were exiled to the islands after Manipur was defeated by the British. As intimated by the authority concerned, the State Government had suggested six names for naming the islands after them, he informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for PWD and IPR Th Biswajit said that the present Government has introduced various welfare schemes and projects that could not be done in the last 15 years. The essence of politics is to serve the people and to bring development, peace and harmony in the State.

He mentioned that various developmental projects would be initiated within this year. The construction of Chakpikarong Bridge would be completed by April this year, he added.

Traditional dance and music of different tribes were presented during the function.

CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam, Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip, Education Minister Th. Radheshyam Singh, Tamenglong AC MLA Samuel Jendai Kamei, Chandel ADC Chairman D Ringo Lamkang, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute, Chandel DC Krishna Kumar, SP Chandel Kamei Angam Romanus, high ranking officials of the State Government, CSOs and Church leaders and large number of people also attended the function.