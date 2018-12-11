State to roll out red carpet for world boxing champion MC Mary Kom today

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : The Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports is going to felicitate MC Mary Kom who fetched her record 6th gold medal for India in the World Boxing Championship 2018 recently held in the New Delhi at 11 am on December 11 at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

The felicitation function will be attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh; Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh; Y Khemchand, Speaker; Works Minister, Th Biswajit; Health Minister, L Jayantakumar; CAF&PD Minister, Karam Shyam; N Kayisii, Minister TA and Hills; Forest Minister Th Shyamkumar; PHED Minister, L Dikho; Agriculture Minister, V Hangkhalian; Education Minister, Th Radheshyam and YAS Minister Letpao Haokip as presidium members.