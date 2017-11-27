State Weightlifting Championship Rishikanta and Sumanbala win best lifter titles

Imphal, Nov 26 : Rishikanta of SAI Centre of Excellence won the best lifter title in boy’s category while N Sumanbala of KAYC, Nambol clinched the best lifter title in girl’s category of the 20th Sub-Junior, 21st Junior and 22nd Senior State Level Weightlifting Championship 2017.

Altogether 110 players (Men and Women) from 16 units participated in the championship organised under the supervision of Manipur Weightlifting Association at Khuman Lampak.

NGKSA, Bishnupur with 112 points emerged the men’s team champions while SAI-SAG secured 107 points to secure runners-up title. SAI-SAG (lighter weight) secured 112 points to claim the women’s team title.

In the sub-junior girl’s (48 kg) final event, O Sheila of SAI, Utlou won the gold medal by lifting a total of 150 kg (Snatch-64kg- clean and jerk 86kg). S Anandita of KYMYC lifted 148 kg while N Dolly of RYDO lifted 128kg to bag the silver and the bronze medal.

In the sub-junior girl’s (63kg) final event, Y Silheinganbi of KAYC lifted a total 163 kg (Snatch-73kg, Clean and Jerk- 90kg) to win the gold medal while RYDO’s H Naobi won the silver medal by lifting 118 kg and K Yaifabi of YUC bagged the bronze medal by lifting 105 kg.

In the sub-junior girl’s (69 kg) final event, P Umeshwari of KP College lifted 159 kg to win the gold medal while H Roshni of RYDO won the silver medal by lifting 126 kg and S Chaoba of KYC bagged the bronze medal by lifting 118 kg.

N Anju of KP College lifted a total of 181 kg in the sub-junior girl’s 75 kg category to win the gold medal while W Sapana of SAI, Utlou and W Anjali of KIC claimed the silver and the bronze medal.

In the above 75 kg sub-junior girl’s final event, N Chaoba of KP College won the gold medal while M Martina of YSWC claimed the silver medal. The bronze medal of the category was bagged by Th Sarjubala of YC.

In the sub-junior boy’s 85 kg category, S Arbin lifted a total off 252 kg to win the gold medal while Ch Rahul of NSA bagged the silver medal.

In the sub-junior boy’s 95 kg category, Swamikumar of NGKSA bagged the gold medal by lifting 202 kg while T Rojit of YSWA claimed the silver medal by lifting 128 kg.

In the junior girl’s 45 kg category, Ch Nirmala of SAI-SAG won the gold medal by lifting a total of 173 kg while M Purnima of KAYC won the silver medal and P Shakhenbi off YPISM bagged the bronze medal.

In the junior girl’s 63 kg category, K Roshibala of SAI Centre of Excellence bagged the gold medal by lifting 171 kg while Kh Naobi of YDO won the silver medal.

In the junior girl’s 69 kg category, S Nirupama of SAI-SAG clinched the gold medal by lifting 177 kg while Kh Sarjubala of KHLYDC bagged the silver medal and Ksh Permeshwari won the bronze medal.

In the junior girl’s 75 kg category, YPISM A Tumi lifted 175 kg to win the gold medal while Pooja Moirangthem won the silver medal.

In the junior girl’s 90 kg category, P Sanathoi of SAI, Utlou won the gold medal by lifting a total of 168 kg.

In the junior boy’s 85 kg category, S Arbin of SAI-SAG lifted a total of 252 kg to win the gold medal while Kh Balkrishna of SAI, Utlou bagged the gold medal in the junior-boy’s 94 kg category by lifting 202 kg .

In the junior boy’s 105 kg category, M Johnson of NGKSA won the gold medal by lifting 208 kg in total.

In the senior-girl’s 58 kg category, N Sumanbala lifted 186 kg to win the gold medal while L Permeshwori and Ch Nirmala bagged the silver and bronze medal.

In the senior-girl’s 63 kg category, K Roshibala of SAI Centre of Excellence won the gold medal by lifting 171 kg while K Bala and RK Ningtipon bagged the silver and the bronze medal.

In the senior-girl’s 69 kg category, S Nirupama of SAI-SAG won the gold medal by lifting a total of 177 kg while Ksh Premeshwori and W Malemnganbi claimed the silver and bronze medal.

In the senior-boy’s 85 kg category, Ak Nanaobi of YPISM won the gold medal by lifting 255 kg while in the 98 kg category G Chitaranjan of SAI, Utlou lifted 222 kg to win the gold medal.