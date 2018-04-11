State-wide free heart OPD, echo screening camp underway

IMPHAL, Apr 10: Manipur Heart Foundation in association with National Health Mission, Manipur and SKY Hospital started a mission called “State Wide Free Echo Screening of Children below 18 yrs of age and for adult patients under Rastriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS)” from January 20. The first phase of the mission covered Ukhrul district on January 20, Thoubal district on January 23, Churachandpur district on January 30 and Senapati district on February 3. During this first phase, a total number of 341 patients were provided free heart OPD, free Echocardiography to 94 patients, free ECG to 86 patients and free diabetes test to 61 patients. 54 patients were found to have abnormal Echo for which free further assessment at SKY Hospital was advised. Of this group, eight patients needed surgical closure of hole in the heart which will be treated free of cost at SKY hospital under RBSK. 40 patients were detected to have diabetes who were advised for appropriate treatment.

With the successful completion of the month long first phase, the second phase was started from March 14 at Bishnupur district, Wangoi on March 21 and Chandel district on April 4. The next camp will be held at Sagolmang, Imphal East on April 26. Dr L Shyamkishore, President, Manipur Heart Foundation has appealed to the people of the State to take the opportunity of such free services at their door step.