State will produce sufficient fish by 2020: Biren

Imphal, July 6 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the present Government is keen to enhance the production of fish so that the State would have self sufficient fish production by 2020.

This was stated by him at the first ever ‘Fish Farmers’ Meet’ held at Durbar Hall, Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Addressing the gathering, he said that there is a vast scope for fish farming as there are abundant water bodies in the State.

He maintained that a Fish Feed Factory would be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crores soon.

Fish feeds would be easily available in the market, he added.

He further stated that a bigger factory would also be constructed under the PPP model.

Chief Minister further maintained that a State level Committee has also been formed to increase fish production in the State soon.

He highlighted that such kind of meeting is especially convened to chalk out the plans with the officials of Banks, NABARD, Fisheries Department and Fish Farmers to improve the fish production.

Around 200 fish farmers attended the meeting.

During the three hour long meeting, the farmers expressed their opinions and suggestions to increase the productivity of fish.

The farmers appreciated the Govt for organising such meeting.

The farmers were also made aware of the existing Central and State sponsored schemes for fish farming in the State.

Chairman of Manipur Pollution Control Board L Radhakishore, Chairman PDA T Robindro, MLAs P Sharatchandra, L Susindro Meitei, S Subashchandra Singh, Secretary (Fisheries) M Luikham, Director (Fisheries) H Biramani Singh, high ranking officials of ICAR and NABARD, officials of Banks and Fisheries Department attended the meeting.