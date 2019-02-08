State witnesses extensive protest against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 7: Demanding unconditional withdrawal of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016, extensive protest demonstrations were staged today from Yaiskul to Kakwa along Imphal-Moreh highway.

Responding to the call of MANPAC, a large number of people came out and sat on the western lane of the highway protesting the Bill at Kha Naorem Leikai, Naorem Leikai, Kakwa, Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai, Singjamei Parking and Singjamei Thongkhong.

As the protesters blocked the highway totally at Kakwa, a confrontation ensued between police and the protesters when police asked the protesters to open one lane of the highway.

Police drove away the protesters by firing several rounds of mock bombs.

In the course of the confrontation, one Mayengbam (O) Kripa (45) of Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai collapsed and she was rushed to a nearby health centre.

In their efforts to drive away protesters, police resorted to firing mock bombs at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai and Singjamei Waikhom Leikai too.

Amidst stringent security measures taken up by a strong police team led by the Imphal West SP at Singjamei parking, some protesters burnt a hoarding which had a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The hoarding was related to the Integrated Power Development scheme. Kakwa Keithel witnessed the most frenzied mode of agitation where MANPAC co-convenor Amu Kamei exhorted the people of both the hills and valley to carry on the mass protest movement until the CAB 2016 is withdrawn.

He said that the Bill is aimed at wiping out all the indigenous people of Manipur and the North East from the surface of earth. He demanded that all the MLAs and MPs of Manipur should step down from their respective positions if the Central Government refuses to withdraw the Bill.

Asserting that the ongoing movement is necessary to secure the future of all indigenous people of the North East region, Amu Kamei decried that the State Government’s attempt to mollify the people with a proposal to insert a special clause is a hogwash.

Similar protest demonstrations were also staged at Chingamathak, Pishum-thong, Loklaobung, Moirangkhom and Yaiskul.

Anti-CAB protest demonstrations were also staged at Uripok near BT Flyover, Naoremthong DC Road, Mayang Imphal and Thongkhong Luxmi Keithel.

A large number of people including students staged a protest demonstration against CAB at Kangmong.

Apart from forming a human chain, the protesters also took out a protest rally against the Bill. The protest demonstration was jointly organised by the All Manipur Nupi Marup, local clubs and Meira Paibis.

Meira Paibis of Chingmeirong Maning Leikai and Mamang Leikai too staged a similar protest demonstration at Ching-meirong by blocking one half of the Imphal-Mao highway.

The protesters shouted many slogans denouncing the Bill.