State women continue to shine at Sub Junior Boxing Nationals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5 : It was another fine day for State women boxers at the 1st Sub-Junior Women National Boxing Championship being organised under the auspices of Boxing Federation of India in Nagpur, as six of them made it through to the semi-finals beating their respective rivals .

Yumnam Venika Devi (38 kg) started the semi-final campaign with a clinical 5-0 victory win over Khusi of Maharashtra while Bidya Maishnam secured another 5-0 win against Anchal Shukla of Uttarankhand in the 46 kg quarter final bout.

Huidrom Grivia Devi also produced another splendid performance beating Renu of Haryana to cruise in to the 48 kg last 4 round. Wangjam Ethoibi Devi was also quick to beat Madhya Pradesh’s Mitasi Pathak 5-0 in a 50 kg quarter final bout. Elangbam Thoithoi who is representing Manipur in the 52 kg category had an easy day as her opponent Sandhya of Andhra Pradesh retired in the second round giving Thoithoi the semi-final berth.

Manipur’s Thokchom Kunjari Chanu was able to knock down Bomi Singh of Madhya in the first round of a 54 kg quarter final bout and secure a place in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, promising boxer Thiyam Apsara (42 kg) had to leave the competition after an overweight issue while Laishram Sushmita went down to Haryana’s boxer Preety 0-5 in a 57 kg quarter final bout today. Ksetrimayum Silky Devi (60 kg) also crashed out of the championship with a 0-5 loss in the hands of Priyanka of Haryana.