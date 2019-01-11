State women polo players question unfair selection by AMPA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 10: All Manipur Polo Association (AMPA) is trying to put an end to the career of women polo players of Manipur by acting against the interest of the players, alleged women polo players of the State in a press meet held at Manipur Press Club, Imphal today.

During the press meet, W Indira, on behalf of the other women players, lamented the manner and the ways the players were selected to form Manipur women team who will participate in the 4th Manipur Statehood Day International Women’s Polo tournament 2019 organized by AMPA under the aegis of Manipur Tourism Department at Mapal Kangjeibung from January 17 to 21.

She further alleged that the Manipur polo team was formed without circulating any prior notice either in the newspaper or to the players and the said team was formed without even conducting a trial selection while adding that the officials of AMPA selected their hand picked players to form the team.

Besides, it was announced earlier that the selection of players to form the Manipur team for the 4th Manipur Statehood Day International Women’s Polo tournament 2019 will be done from among the players who have participated in the final match of the 14th State Women Polo tournament 2018 organized by AMPA, Indira added.

She further informed that the announcement was made just before the final match of the said State tournament played on January 6 this year which got underway since December 28, 2018 and added that the act of AMPA is to suppress and eliminate the existence of women polo players in the State.

She also urged the authority concerned to look into the matter at the earliest so that the beauty of the game shall be preserved at the highest level.

It may be mentioned that a total of six teams from USA, Canada, Argentina, Kenya, India and Manipur (India) will compete in the International Women’s Polo tournament 2019 to be commenced from January 17.