State Wushu Championship SAI-RC clinch overall team title

IMPHAL, Mar 1 : SAI-RC with a total of 34 gold, 16 silver and 8 bronze medals emerged overall team title of the 18th Sub-Junior and Junior State Level Wushu Championship 2018 organised by Wushu Association of Manipur at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak. Central Wushu Institute bagged the overall runners up title with a total of 32 medals including, 14 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze while Bishnupur unit finished second runners up with 9 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze medals.

SAI-RC also bagged team titles in both Taolu (20 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze) and Sansou events (14 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze).

S Rajen, Deputy Chairman, State Planing Board, O Lukhoi Singh, MLA Wangoi AC, Francis Marwin, Director, SAI-NERC Imphal, Clay Khongsai, IPS, president Wushu Association of Manipur attended the closing ceremony of the championship as dignitaries.

In the Sansou events staged today, Bishnupur District’s S Arun opened gold medal account in the sub-junior boys 20 kg category. Th Manigun added another gold medal for Bishnupur in the 24 kg category while S Bronson of Thoubal won the silver medal. CWI’s K Suraj and L Darson of SAI bagged the bronze medals.

In the 28 kg category, Kh Jetisa of Bishnupur won the gold medal while Amitkumar of the same unit claimed the silver medal. Thoubal and SAI-RC bagged the bronze medals in this event.

Roshan bagged another gold medal for Bishnupur unit in the 32 kg category. SAI-RC claimed silver medal in this event while Imphal East and SAI-RC finished third and fourth to win the bronze medals.

Thoibi Singh (39 kg sub-jr), L Ramesh (45 kg, sub-jr), H Bhumika (32 kg, sub-jr girls), Kh Chaoba Devi (42 kg, sub girls) and Tomthinganbi (52 kg, sub-jr) added one gold medal in Bishnupur’s tally.

UWA, Thoubal bagged the first gold medal through Arhan in the 34 kg category while the second gold of UWA was added by Y Bidyananda in the junior boy’s 45 kg category.

The sub-junior and junior boys and girls of SAIRC bagged a total of 14 gold medal today in various weight categories. O Umakanta (48 kg), H Herojit (52 kg), Malemnganba (56 kg) were the sub-junior boys who won gold medal for SAI-RC. Sub-junior girls of SAI-RC who fetched gold medals were, Valentina ( 28 kg), P Thoicha (36 kg), M Rajluxmi (45 kg) and T Priyalakshmi (48 kg). In the junior boys group, M Samson (48 kg), M Bijesh (56 kg), M Generic ( 60 kg) and Malemnganba bagged gold medals while H Prabhabati (52 kg), Y Rekimbala (56 kg) and H Chaoba Devi (60 kg) were the junior girls’ gold medallists.