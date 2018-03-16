State youth boxing team leave Imphal

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15 : A team of 14 boxing players and 2 officials left Imphal today for the 2nd Youth National Boxing Championship 2018. The championship will be held from March 21 to 27 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala under the auspices of Boxing Federation of India.

The players who will represent Manipur in the championship are Laishram Ronaldo, Kongkham Naothoi, Ak Naoton, Myson Moirangthem, Khundrakpam Sushanta and Leitanthem Donoi, Heikrujam Monika, Mayengbam Puja, Sanathoi Hemam, Thounaojam Ojibala, Kshetrimayum Tilotama, Thounaojam Alena and Ningthoujam Menaka.

The team are led by M Shyamchandra Singh as team coach and L Sunilkumar as team coach cum manager.