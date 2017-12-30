IMPHAL, Dec 29 (DIPR):Manipur Tourism Department will organise the 3rd Manipur Statehood Day Women’s Polo tournament from January 17 to 21 at Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal.

The tournament will be organised in recognition of Manipuri women polo players who constitute two third of the Indian women polo players.

Manipuri Pony will be exclusively used in the league tournament which will be organised at the world’s oldest living polo ground.

The tournament is also a part of Manipur Tourism Department’s initiative to save the unique endangered Manipuri Pony and promote Polo Tourism in the State.