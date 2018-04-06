Statel Level Sepak Takraw Championship kicks off

Imphal, Apr 5 (DIPR)

The 19th Mini, 21st Sub-Junior, 21st Junior Boys & Girls, 34th Men & Women State Level Sepak Takraw Championships, 2018 kick started today in the presence of Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen as chief guest at IMSUC ground, Heingang Makha Leikai.

Gracing the inaugural function, Nemcha highlighted how the Sepak Takraw players/team of the State always ruled and dominated the game in India. The players from the State have also earned several laurels in the National and International level. So, she urged all players to continue developing new skills and techniques and also advised to maintain their health with good dietary habits and lead a discipline lifestyle.

Time and again, Nemcha stressed the importance of Education and discipline as part and parcel of sportsperson in shaping their sports career. Without these, no sportsperson will thrives successfully in their respective games, she added.

Lauding the organizer of the championship, she expressed that such tournament will pave way for the players to hone their skills and represent the State and the country in the near future. Nemcha also advised the players to take every game in the true sportsmanship spirit and take each game as a learning experience.

On the occasion, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha extended heartfelt congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu of Manipur for bagging India’s first gold and also set a Commonwealth Games Record with a total lift of 196 kgs. “She has once again made all of us proud and reminds all that Manipur is indeed the powerhouse of sports in India,” Nemcha asserted.

MLA Yaiskul A/C, Th Satyabrata Singh, president, All Manipur Sekak Takraw Association Kh Dorendra Singh, and proprietor, Heingang Micro Finance, K Dilip Singh also graced the opening ceremony as president and guests of honour respectively.

The State Level Sepak Takraw Championships, 2018 which will go on for 3 days is being organised by All Manipur Sepak Takraw Association (AMSTA) and IMSUC, Heingang. The opening match was played between Manipur Police Sports Club (MPSC-B) and IMSUC, Heingang Makha Leikai.