State’s first top AFC coach feted

Ukhrul, Sep 9: Head Coach of NEROCA FC Gift Raikhan was awarded Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ‘A’ Licensee recently at AFC headquarters Colorado thus becoming the first ever coach from Manipur to lead a club in the top division of Indian club football.

Yarkhok United Football Club (YUFC) Ukhrul organized a felicitation programme yesterday at Earl Broke Training Centre, Alungtang- Ukhrul in honour of Gift Raikhan, head coach of NEROCA FC who brought laurels by winning the 2nd division league.

During the felicitation function, Gift Raikhan praised the Almighty God for raising him up and be able to excel in his profession despite his many shortcomings.

“I came from a humble family with 7 brothers. It was not easy for my parents to provide adequate clothing during my childhood days. But with the gracious help from God today my dream has come true,” Gift Raikhan said.

He encouraged budding football players to have commitment, determination, dedication, perseverance and team discipline which are the only keys to success.

The felicitation programme was attended by ADC Members, Edmund Chiphang, HA Vareishang and Themreishang; UDSA president Shangreiso A Shimray, UFA, DYSO Pangpang Shang, Pettigrew college Principal Ninghorla, Churches’ Pastors, football lovers and public from varied fields.