Stay away from contract works: Joykisan tells BJP

IMPHAL, Feb 3: MPCC spokesman Kh Joykisan has appealed to all BJP politicians of the State to stay away from contract works but profess clean politics.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, Joykisan said that many people cannot forget the flavour of contract works even after joining electoral politics and they continue to commit all kinds of discrepancies thereby creating lots of inconveniences to the general public.

BJP leaders know who is executing the contract works of road improvement from Canchipur to Lilong and Sekmai to Mao of which the total estimated cost is Rs 60 crore.

Although a bank guarantee of Rs 6.37 crore should be furnished for the two contract works, a forged bank guarantee was furnished and people know that one BJP leader was involved in the fraud, Joykisan said.

He said that the particular BJP leader collected over Rs two crore from BJP workers of Thangmeiband AC when he was with BJP purportedly to obtain bank guarantee and give contract works to the workers.

However, the contract works were cancelled after the Government came to know that the bank guarantee furnished was a forged one. As such, the road improvement works remained incomplete till date.

On investigation, it was learnt that the huge amount of money collected from the people of Thangmeiband AC by the particular BJP leader was invested in gold trade. Asking what would happen if these frauds are given political power, Joykisan appealed to all the people to be wary of such politicians. BJP has been scheming to disintegrate Manipur and they are also planning to loot the masses. Many looters have now joined BJP. One individual who lived like a fugitive for almost one year outside the State as he was hunted by one underground organisation for supplying dust in place of water-treatment chemicals joined BJP recently, Joykisan said.

BJP has also allied with NPF which has been conspiring continuously to disintegrate Manipur, he added.