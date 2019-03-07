STDCM calls 30 hrs total shutdown

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 7: The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) has called a 30 hour general strike in the five valley districts and Jiribam with effect from 6 pm of March 9.

Speaking to media persons this afternoon, STDCM convenor Laishram Romesh recalled that a mega public rally was held on March 3 demanding the rights due to the Meitei/Meetei community by virtue of being an indigenous community and protection of the same community under Article 341(I) of the Constitution.

The public meeting held on the same day resolved to impose a general strike from 6 pm of March 9 till March 10 midnight in case the State Government does not send necessary recommendations to the Central Government for enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in ST category.

As the State Government has not yet sent the recommendation, there would be a 30 hour general strike/total shut down in the State with effect from 6 pm of March 9, Romesh said.

For the past many years, STDCM has been refraining from taking recourse to such disruptive measures at the advice of the committee’s senior leaders and the repeated appeals of Chief Minister N Biren to all organisations to hold dialogue first before imposing bandhs or general strikes, he continued.

He pointed out that it was way back in 2013 that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs asked the State Government to send the necessary recommendations for initiating procedures to enlist Meitei/Meetei in ST category.

He appealed to all transport organisations, traders and business establishments not to ply any type of vehicle and shut down all markets, shops and commercial centres in all the five valley districts and Jiribam during the total shutdown. All Government activities including exams held under the State Government should be halted during the general strike but exams held under the Central Government such as SSC exams would be exempted on production of admit cards.

Essential services such as power, water and medical services and religious functions would also be exempted from the purview of the general strike. Other communities should not judge the tenability or rationality of the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei community in ST list as the prerogative of deciding the matter rests solely with the Government of India, he asserted. He also appealed for peaceful co-existence among all indigenous communities of the land.



