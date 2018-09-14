STDCM campaign

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Pertaining to the demand of Co-ordinating Body of the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee (CBSTDCM) to include the Meeteis/Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list, a sensitization programme was held at different places to launch an agitation, including the boycott of railway works if the State Govt fails to give a positive response by September 16.

STDCM has been urging the State Govt to recommend the inclusion of the Meeteis/Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list of the Constitution of India under Article 342 (1) but the Govt is still ignoring the demand, said a statement issued by W Anand Meetei, secy publicity, STDCM.

The statement stated that the process of the Govt to extend railway service before giving a Constitutional safeguard to the inhabitants cannot be accepted by the STDCM and added that Meeteis/Meiteis should be included in the ST list before introducing railway services in the State.

STDCM won’t compromise in any manner until its demand is met and urged the Govt to work according to the aspiration of the public, said the statement.

The sensitization programme was held at Charangpat, Thoubal, Tera Amudon, Moidangpok Korouhanba Laipham and Heigrujam Yaipha Club Heigrujam.