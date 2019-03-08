STDCM gears up, appeals for support

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 8: The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) has appealed to one and all to support and offer full cooperation to the general strike called by the association from 6 pm tomorrow till midnight of March 10.

A press release issued by the publicity secretary of STDCM today appealed to the people to support the STDCM’s movement for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST list and explained that inclusion in the list will ensure Constitutional safeguard for the Meitei as an indigenous people.

Pointing out that some sections, organisations and even learned teachers from MU and other institutions have criticised the demand raised by the STDCM, it continued that the association simply regards these criticisms and opposition as a way of exercising their democratic rights but appealed to those concerned to refrain from trying to mislead and misguide the people.

It once again appealed to the people to offer full support to the general strike called by the association from 6 pm tomorrow till midnight of March 10.

On the other hand, Khwai Nungseng Sintha Lup (KHNSL) has appealed to all concerned not to directly or indirectly cause any form of intentional hindrance or problems, whenever a community launches a movement.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, KHNSL president Leishemba Meitei appealed to the associations concerned to refrain from making allegation and statements which could harm the sentiments of other communities.

He continued that it is acceptable and even welcomed to oppose, criticise a movement launched by a community, but it is condemnable to misinterpret or misguide the people regarding the demand for the inclusion of the Meiteis in the ST list.

Urging those concerned to refrain from trying to misinterpret Meitei history or intentionally provoke the community, he said that KHNSL has utmost respect for the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) but appealed its leaders and representatives to exercise caution when making claims and statements against the demand for inclusion of Meiteis in the ST list.