STDCM gears up for agitation from Sep 16

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 10: As resolved at the July 16 meeting of STDCM which was endorsed by another meeting held on August 31, intense modes of agitation would be launched from September 16 if the State Government does not send a recommendation to the Central Government for inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list by September 15.

A statement issued by STDCM publicity secretary W Ananda Meetei conveyed that they have almost completed chalking out the course of agitation in association with people of different localities.

Key functionaries of the Coordinating Body on ST Demand Committee (CBSTDCM) which was formed by CSOs based inside the State and outside have been entrusted different responsibilities to carry out the proposed agitation effectively.

Due preparations for the proposed agitation have been completed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Jiribam and Kakching districts.

Moreover, Meitei/Meetei settled at Assam’s Cachar, Hojai and Lanka have started due preparations to support the proposed campaign for inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list.

The campaign for inclusion in ST list is a movement aimed at ensuring survival of Meetei/Meitei community and inclusion in the ST list would not bring any change to the ethos of Meetei/Meitei, according to STDCM.

Inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list can ensure protection of their culture, tradition, education, economy, politics and service sector.

Although Manipur was once a powerful Nation in South East Asia, it is now a part of India and Indian laws are applied in the State.

The demand for inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list is about granting what is entitled to the community as per Indian laws.

If the proposed agitation turns violent on account of the Government’s failure to respond positively on time, only the Government should be held accountable, it said.

As a part of the campaign, a public meeting was held at Langathel yesterday and the people gathered there assured that they would extend full support to the proposed agitation.

Likewise, Meira Paibis of Meino Leirak too pledged unstinted support to the campaign for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST list, it claimed.