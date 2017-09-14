STDCM lines up meet on Sep 24

IMPHAL, Sep 13: The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee (STDC) Manipur will organise a public meeting on September 24 (Sunday) from 10.30 am to 4 pm regarding the future course of action for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list of the Constitution.

STDCM has extended invitation to all concerned to attend the meeting and share their valuable opinion.

In a statement, STDCM said Manipur, with 2000 years history, was an independent kingdom before it merged with the Indian Union. Manipur was a Part-C State after it merged with India in 1949. Then it became UT and finally Statehood was granted in 1972.

Since time immemorial, Manipur has been inhabited by many indigenous, inter-related communities. However, after Manipur’s merger with India, there has been division of the different communities living in the State under the Constitution of India.

Of late, Meitei/Meetei community has been gripped by apprehension that the community would be extinct unless they are given Constitutional protection. Movement for protection of indigenous people was then launched. As part of the movement, the STDCM has launched a movement for the inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list of the Constitution under Article 342 (1), it said.

Non-violent movements like sit-in, relay hunger strike, have been launched.

On September 18, 2016, about 1.50 lakh Meiteis/Meeteis held a rally in support of the demand for inclusion of the community in the ST list. All these agitations are part of the movement of the Meeteis/Meiteis to get their Constitutional rights, it said.

Instead of giving positive response to the demand even after series of democratic agitations, the Govt continues to sit on the matter. In response to a memorandum submitted to the PM of India by STDCM, the Centre has written to the State Govt to send its recommendation to the Centre with supporting documents, it said.

It has been to the knowledge of the people of the State that no issue has been settled by the Govt without widespread unrest. STDCM has been trying to avoid such extreme agitation by reposing faith on the Govt.

As such, STDCM is organising the public meeting to decide the further course of action. It urged all clubs/organisations/meira paibis concerned to send 2/3 delegates and share their opinion on the day.