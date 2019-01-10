STDCM lines up public meet

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 9 : The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) has stated that a public meeting will be convened on January 13 from 11.30 am till 2.30 pm regarding the negligence of the State Government towards the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list.

A statement issued by STDCM conveyed that the State Government has continued to turn a blind eye to the Committee’s prolonged appeal to submit the socio-economic survey and ethnography report of Meitei/Meetei community to the Central Government so that the community is included in the ST list.

It questioned whether the State Government is trying to compromise the identity of Meetei/Meitei for the sake of India’s security.

It claimed that a Bill will be passed in the Parliament for inclusion of Assam’s six indigenous communities in the ST list adding that Meitei/Meetei will be the only indigenous group left out from being included in the ST list.

It further stated that neglecting the demand for inclusion in the ST list is highly condemnable and against the Constitution.

The Committee urged the Meitei/Meetei community not to support any political party, which does not endorse the idea of saving the identity of Meitei, during the Inner and Outer Lok Sabha elections. It then appealed all Meira Paibis, CSOs and public to take part in the meeting as well.