STDCM lines up public rally on March 3

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 17: Taking strong exception to the State Government’s dilly-dallying tactics regarding their demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST category, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) has decided to hold a public rally on March 3.

Speaking to media persons at Ima Khunthokhanbi premises located inside DM College campus today, STDCM secretary in-charge Keithellakpam Bhogendrajit decried that the State Government has not done anything yet to send a recommendation to the Centre for inclusion of Meitei community in ST list.

A meeting was held between Chief Minister N Biren and 13 members of STDCM yesterday and the Chief Minister accepted the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST list as legitimate.

Even though the Chief Minister gave verbal assurance to send a recommendation to the Centre, the State Government has been resorting to delaying tactics for too long, Bhogendrajit said.

As resolved at a public convention held on the same issue at GM Hall on January 13, the STDCM decided to call a general strike from January 21 midnight till January 11 midnight and also to ban the railway project but the proposed general strike and the ban were deferred after the State Government and the committee held a meeting.

Taking strong exception to the State Government’s failure to give a specific time frame for sending a recommendation to the Centre for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST list, a meeting of the STDCM’s executive committee was held today and the meeting decided to hold a public rally on March 3.

The demand for enlisting Meitei/Meetei in ST category is basically about securing a Constitutional safeguard. Tai Ahoms of Assam who were recently included in the ST list has a total population of over 40 lakhs and they once lived under monarchy.

But the total population of Meitei/Meetei is just about 10 lakhs, Bhogendrajit said.

He said that the committee’s demand is aimed at enabling Meitei/Meetei community protect their identity and land through a Constitutional safeguard.

Pointing out that March 3 is Sunday, Bhogendrajit said that they chose the particular date in the interest of students.

He also appealed to all the people to join the rally which would be flagged off from THAU ground.

Regarding the voices of objection raised by some communities to the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST list, the secretary in-charge clarified that granting ST status to Meitei/Meetei would not impinge upon the interest of other communities in any manner and the issue is something which should be decided by the Government.