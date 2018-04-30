STDCM meeting

IMPHAL, Apr 29: The annual general body meeting of Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) was held at GM Hall today.

A press release issued by the publicity secretary of STDCM stated that various resolutions were adopted during the meeting and annual statement of account for the year 2017-18 as well as minor amendments of the constitution of the committee were made.

On the other hand, the committee also resolved to take up stringent actions/protests if the State Government keeps playing delaying tactics in view of the committees’ peaceful and democratic movements.