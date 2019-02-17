STDCM peeved

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) and Chief Minister N Biren held a meeting this afternoon but the committee was peeved by the State Government’s response to their demand.

Even though the State Government remarked that the STDCM’s demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST list is legitimate, the Government did not give any specific time frame to send a recommendation to this effect to the Central Government.

Taking strong exception to the State Government’s lackadaisical attitude, the STDCM has convened an executive committee meeting tomorrow to chart out the next course of action, informed a source.