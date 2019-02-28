STDCM ready for rally

IMPHAL, Feb 28: STDCM has appealed to one and all to take part in the mass rally which will be organised on March 3, by putting a stop to all activities and work.

A press release issued by the convenor of the co-ordinating body of STDCM appealed to all those concerned not to call any bandh, strike or blockade on the day and also appealed to the Govt not to conduct any interview or test on the said day.

It further appealed to the State Government to send a recommendation to the Centre to include the Meitei/Meetei community in the ST list by understanding the sentiments of the people before the coming Lok Sabha election.

On the other hand, Meetei Erol Eyek Loinasillol Apunba Lup (MEELAL) and Meitei Students’ Association (MSA) Manipur University, have also assured to fully support and take part in the coming mass rally organised by STDCM on March 3 demanding inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST list.