STDCM reminds Govt on ST demand

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Nov 2 : Demanding the authority concerned to enlist Meetei/Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe list at the earliest, Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Naharup Pana Bishnupur in association with womenfolk, Meira Paibis and locals clubs of Moirangkhunou, organised a public meeting at Moirangkhunou, Teramakhong Bazaar today.

STDCM publicity secretary Waikhom Anand Meetei, social workers Mairembam Itomcha, Salam Ningthem and Moirangthem Modhu attended the meeting as presidium members.

The meeting observed that though the Meetei/Meitei community is the majority in Manipur, it is not so when compared with the rest of the country.

It was also deliberated that the demand for enlistment of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list is crucial as the community is likely to face extinction. The meeting stressed on the responsibility of the State Government to back the demand that the Meitei/Meetei community be included in the ST list and forward the same to the Centre. The Meetei/Meitei community was earlier in the ST list but was removed later as a result of some vested interests.

Terming the failure of the State Government to fulfil its earlier promise as unfortunate, the meeting conveyed that the State Government has brushed the matter aside and has also failed in honouring the agreement with STDCM which was reached on September 15.

It further resolved that the committee will resort to stringent forms of agitation if the Govt continues to neglect the demands of the committee. The meeting further resolved to pressure the State Government to take up necessary procedures for enlisting the community in the Scheduled Tribe list and to save the community from disappearing.