STDCM takes out motorcycle rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 19: With the main objective of reaching out to the public and spreading awareness about the need for enlisting Meetei/Meitei in the ST list and as a mark of protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the State Government towards the issue, the Schedule Tribe Demand Committee, Mani-pur (STDCM) organized a motorcycle rally today.

The rally was flagged off from DM College ground (opposite Ima Khunthok-hanbi Laishang).

The motorcycle rally proceeded towards Langjing via Khoyathong, RIMS Road and concluded at the same venue, after passing through Ningthemcha Karong, Heirangoithong, Singjamei, Kongba, Ayangpalli Road, Khurai Heikrumakhong and Chingmeirong.

Apart from banners which read “We demand inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Schedule Tribe List of India”, several stickers with embossed with slogans such as “No ST Status, No Rail Line” etc were also labelled at the front, side and back of the motorcycles which were used in the rally.

Pamphlets about enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list were also distributed to the passers-by during the rally.

Speaking to reporters, STDCM members conveyed that the motorcycle rally was organized as a mark of protest against the State Government’s lack of interest in the issue of enlisting Meitei/Meetei in the ST list.

They also informed that the rally also aims to reach out to the masses about the need for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list. Further pointing out that a majority of Meitei/Meetei community opted for inclusion in the ST list after realizing its necessity when it comes to protecting their identity under a provision of the Constitution, the STDCM members also informed that a recommendation has already been submitted to the State Government.

However, the State Government has not been paying any attention to the issue and it has failed to send any recommendation regarding enlisting of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list, the members lamented adding that a recommendation from the State Government is a must for the Central Government to ensure that Meitei/Meetei is included in the ST list.